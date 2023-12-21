With their playoff hopes alive and well in the AFC, the Indianapolis Colts face another critical game as they try to find some separation in their push for the postseason. Dave Griffiths, Mike Chappell and Matt Adams discuss news and notes as the Colts take a road trip to Atlanta.

The show starts off with the suspensions of Isaiah McKenzie and Tony Brown, a pair of critical special teams players (3:48) who are done for the regular season. After that, it’s a look back at the Colts’ key win over the Pittsburgh Steelers (10:23) and a discussion of the big hit that knocked Michael Pittman out of the game and led to the suspension of Steelers DB Damontae Kazee (14:30).

Plus: an update on Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson’s recovery (21:00); a look at this week’s opponent, the Atlanta Falcons (28:41); injury updates on Pittman and Jonathan Taylor (44:35), and this week’s game and score predictions (56:08).

