In this edition of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Matt Adams reflect on the Colts’ 2023 season and look ahead at 2024.

The show kicks off with a look at some of the NFL’s coaching vacancies (:34) before we go into a discussion of this weekend’s Wild Card games (6:15).

After that, it’s a recap of Indy’s season-ending loss against the Texans (9:43), followed by a recap of news conferences from Anthony Richardson (20:00) and GM Chris Ballard (31:50).

