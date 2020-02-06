Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 60 'Marlon Mack Contract Negotiations & Edge Makes HOF'

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Reports are circulating of contract extension talks between the team and Colts’ running back Marlon Mack.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins put on their GM caps and speculate on what kind of deal might be in line for Mack and why it might be in the best interest of both sides to get a deal done this offseason.

The crew also breaks down the coaching additions Indianapolis has made in recent days and what the Colts can take away from how the 49ers and Chiefs’ Super Bowl rosters were built.

Of course, the podcast wouldn’t be complete without discussing Edgerrin James finally making the Hall of Fame and hearing what he had to say to our Chris Hagan after being elected.

Lastly, the fellas peak ahead to see which Colts should be next to receive HOF honors.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play