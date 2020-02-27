Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 63 ‘NFL Combine Talk & Interviews’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis is currently the center of the NFL universe with the Combine in full swing.

Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins discuss the latest Colts-related news, including Anthony Castonzo’s decision to continue playing football, Jim Irsay clears the air on the Marlon Mack rumors & more.

The duo also speaks on the latest news coming from the Combine and breaks down 10 offensive prospects to watch.

Last but not least, we hear from Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich, who spoke to the media this week.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play