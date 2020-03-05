Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 64 ‘NFL Combine Takeaways’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The 2020 NFL Combine is now behind us, and several prospects sent their stocks soaring with impressive performances.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins discuss the biggest takeaways from this year’s Combine and look through various mock drafts to see who writers across the nation think the Colts may take in the first round.

As always, the fellas also discuss the latest news and rumors circulating around the league.

