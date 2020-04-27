Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 72 ‘Post Draft Interviews’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Now that the 2020 NFL Draft is behind us, let’s get to know our newest Indianapolis Colts!

You’ll hear from all nine draft picks, PLUS general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich, who took time to speak with local media after the draft’s conclusion.

Below are time codes for when each interview begins:

Michael Pittman Jr. (0:55), Jonathan Taylor (9:41), Julian Blackmon (24:00), Jacob Eason (32:06), Danny Pinter (50:31), Rob Windsor (55:30), Isaiah Rodgers (1:00:40), Dezmon Patmon (1:05:52), Jordan Glasgow (1:12:38), Chris Ballard and Frank Reich (1:21:31).

On Thursday, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins will come together as always to offer their thoughts and analysis on the Colts’ draft and take a look at what Indy’s AFC South rivals did over draft weekend.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play