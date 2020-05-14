Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 75 ‘T.Y. Hilton Contract & Schedule Breakdown’

INDIANAPOLIS — T.Y. Hilton says he wants to be a “Colt for life” as he enters the final year of his contract.

On this week’s episode, you’ll hear from Hilton, who spoke with local media this week.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins discuss the star receiver’s contract situation, which could be complicated by age and recent injuries.

The Blue Zone crew also breaks down the Colts’ newly released 2020 schedule and remembers an influential Colts coach who passed away.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play