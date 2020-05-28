Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 77 ‘Fantasy Outlook/Reich & Campbell Speak with Media’

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, wide receiver Parris Campbell and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner all took time this week to speak with the local media.

On this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, you’ll hear from Reich (1:38) and Campbell (57:51), who both expressed their excitement for the upcoming season.

Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins discuss takeaways from what Reich and Campbell had to say, as well as the Colts’ fantasy football outlook with so many new pieces on offense.

Buckner’s conversation with the media can be found at this link.

