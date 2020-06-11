Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 79 ‘New Quarterback in Town’

INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Philip Rivers revealed that he has moved the family to the Indianapolis area and has already begun throwing to a couple teammates.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, listeners will hear from Rivers, who had plenty to say about acclimating to a new team and his expectations for the upcoming season.

Mike Chappell and producer Joe Hopkins also define what a successful season from Rivers would look like and discuss news and notes from around the league.

