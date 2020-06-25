Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 81 ‘AFC South Roundup’

INDIANAPOLIS — Football season is year-round on the Colts Blue Zone Podcast.

This week, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins discuss the latest updates regarding COVID-19 and the NFL.

The fellas also take a deep dive into the AFC South (19:00) by examining roster turnover on each team to determine who will take a step back or forward within the division.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play