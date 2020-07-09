Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 83 ‘Training Camp Preview: QB, RB & WR’

INDIANAPOLIS — We are just a few weeks out from the scheduled start of NFL training camps.
Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins begin a positional breakdown series by taking an in-depth look at the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback, running back and wide receiver groups.
The fellas also comment on Patrick Mahomes’ historic new contract and provided the latest updates on the NFL’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
