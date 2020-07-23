Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 85 ‘Training Camp Preview: LB, DB & ST’

INDIANAPOLIS — Rookies have already reported for training camp and veterans will report league-wide next week.

On the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins continue their positional breakdown series by taking an in-depth look at the Colts’ linebacker (17:35), defensive back (30:28) and special teams (48:38) groups.

As always, the fellas start the show by providing an update on the NFL’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

