Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 85 ‘Training Camp Preview: LB, DB & ST’

INDIANAPOLIS — Rookies have already reported for training camp and veterans will report league-wide next week.
On the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins continue their positional breakdown series by taking an in-depth look at the Colts’ linebacker (17:35), defensive back (30:28) and special teams (48:38) groups.
As always, the fellas start the show by providing an update on the NFL’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
