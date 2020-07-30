Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 86 ‘Training Camp Battles’

INDIANAPOLIS — Players have reported for training camp, which will have a whole new look this year thanks to the coronavirus.

On the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, we hear from general manager Chris Ballard (18:44) and head coach Frank Reich (30:42), who spoke with the local media Wednesday.

As always, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the news around the league, and the crew wraps up the program by breaking down the Colts’ top training camp battles (44:46).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play