Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 87 ‘Reich & Rivers Speak/Top 10 Colts for 2020’

INDIANAPOLIS — The team is finally together as the Indianapolis Colts prepare for the season the best they can during a COVID-19-influenced training camp.

On the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the latest news around the league, including opt outs from three Colts.

The fellas also touch on T.Y. Hilton’s injury (17:46), and hear from head coach Frank Reich (20:44) and quarterback Philip Rivers (31:11), who spoke with the media Wednesday.

The crew wraps things up by debating the Colts’ top 10 players for 2020 (53:05).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play