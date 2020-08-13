Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 88 ‘Reich & Hilton Speak/Colts Prop Bets’

INDIANAPOLIS — Things are ramping up at Indianapolis Colts training camp.

On the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the passing of legendary offensive line coach Howard Mudd, followed by the news of the week.

We also hear from wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (21:29) and head coach Frank Reich (34:46).

The fellas conclude the show by taking the over or under on some Colts prop bets available online (50:20).

