Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 90 ‘Training Camp Ramps Up’

INDIANAPOLIS — The intensity has ramped up in the second week of Indianapolis Colts training camp.

On this week’s Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the news of the week, including the Colts taking practice off Thursday to focus on social issues.

The fellas also break down the biggest takeaways from the second week of training camp (13:48), and we hear from head coach Frank Reich, offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and linebacker Darius Leonard.

The show ends with a debate over which player could the Colts LEAST afford to lose to a season-ending injury (39:59).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play