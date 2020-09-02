Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 91 ‘Training Camp Roundup/Fantasy Preview’

INDIANAPOLIS — Training camp has officially ended as the start of the NFL season is just eight days away!

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the latest news from around the league.

The duo then provides updates on the buzz coming from Colts training camp (10:25), and you’ll hear from head coach Frank Reich and quarterback Philip Rivers.

The fellas also predict surprise roster cuts in Indianapolis (29:42), and Hopkins talks fantasy football with the founder of the Roto Street Journal (32:16).

