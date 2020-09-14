Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 93 ‘Takeaways from Week 1’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Before the Indianapolis Colts season opener in Jacksonville, teammates linked arms on the sideline at TIAA Bank Field and Head Coach Frank Reich took a knee “on behalf of the Black communities of Indiana…and all Black communities from where our players and coaches call home.”

"It was a decision we talked through as a team,” said Reich following the Colts 27-20 loss to the Jaguars. “We thought it was a unique way to express what needs to be done. Someone like myself, a white leader, would kneel in a posture not of defiance but out of humility to acknowledge that some work needs to be done. That we can't leave things the way they are. It takes all of us, everybody, but certainly white leaders really have an opportunity to step up and make a big change as far as systemic racism is concerned.”