Not a banner week for Indianapolis Colts fans. In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths, and Matt Adams have plenty to talk about.

They start out by breaking down the season-ending surgery for Anthony Richardson and what it means going forward (1:10). Then, it’s a discussion about Grover Stewart’s six-game suspension and how it will affect the defense (12:40).

After that, they take a look at this week’s opponent–the Cleveland Browns (21:00)–and offer their predictions on the game (41:00).

