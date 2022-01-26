Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 193 ‘Colts Free Agents: Who to Re-Sign?’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have a long list of players with expiring contracts this offseason.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news of the week, including some interesting messages from owner Jim Irsay and the firing of a Colts position coach.

The gang then discusses 25 Colts who are set to become free agents and debates whether Indianapolis should re-sign them or let them walk.

