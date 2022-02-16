INDIANAPOLIS — Rumors are swirling that the Colts could move on from quarterback Carson Wentz after one season in Indianapolis.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by giving their thoughts on the Super Bowl.

The gang then discusses the ongoing turnover within the Colts’ coaching staff (6:22), reacts to Reggie Wayne being passed over for Hall of Fame honors (8:52) and dives deep into the drama regarding Wentz and Indianapolis (16:18), including the Colts’ options should they part ways with the QB.

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew discusses what moves the Colts need to make this offseason.