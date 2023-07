With Indianapolis Colts training camp just a week away, the Blue Zone crew delves into running back contracts (4:06) and the value of Jonathan Taylor to the team. That leads into a robust discussion about the five most “indispensable” players for the Indianapolis Colts (29:34), with Dave Griffiths and Matt Adams offering their picks ahead of the 2023 season.

