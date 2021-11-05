Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 175 ‘Offense Dominates in Win Over Jets’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts got the bounce-back performance they needed Thursday in a dominant win over the New York Jets.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the level of interest Indianapolis should have in Odell Beckham Jr.

The duo then recaps the game (7:33), discusses injuries (21:08), takeaways (22:54) and looks ahead as the Colts hope to make a run at the playoffs (42:19).

