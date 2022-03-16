INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL free agency period is officially open, and with it comes non-stop news.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the moves Indianapolis made Monday and Tuesday.

The duo was then in the middle of commenting on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ spending spree (12:45) when news broke of the Colts landing defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Chappell and Hopkins give instant reaction on the trade (16:02) and continue to provide updates throughout the show as details trickle in.

The fellas then break down the current quarterback market as Indy continues to search for its next signal caller (19:31) and discuss the best players still available at the Colts’ positions of need (37:33).

