Colts camp honors Hall of Fame inductees with themed day

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Saturday’s Colts camp will honor two legendary players being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James will be in Canton, Ohio Saturday and Sunday joining the sport’s most elite. But there will also be something special in celebration right here at Colts training camp.

They are hosting Hall of Fame Day at Grand Park, and fans are encouraged to wear their number 18 jerseys for Peyton and 32 for Edgerrin.

At Colts City Saturday, fans will have the chance to take photos with memorabilia from the two players. They’ll get a chance to get a commemorative hall of fame poster with Manning and James.

“We just want fans here to be able to celebrate a little bit, who can’t go to Canton. And so, we’re going to take that day and have several elements throughout the day that celebrate the great careers of Edgerrin and Peyton,” said Colts spokesperson Steve Campbell.

Edgerrin is from the Hall of Fame class of 2020, which was delayed because of COVID. He’ll be inducted Saturday.

James played with the Colts for seven seasons, is the franchises’ all-time rushing leader and is a four-time pro bowler.

Manning is in the Hall of Fame class of 2021 and will go in Sunday. He was starting quarterback for 13 seasons, an 11-time pro bowler as a Colt, guided the team to its second Super Bowl victory and was the franchise’s all-time passing leader.

“For the franchise, for the city, these are two of the greatest names in Colts’ history. Not just Indianapolis Colts history, but the entire history of the franchise. Two Hall of Famers and I think the mark that they left on the city is obvious.”

Colts City at Grand Park opens up at 8 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday for Hall of Fame Day.