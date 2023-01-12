INDIANAPOLIS – Two down, several more to go.

The Indianapolis Colts have concluded interviewing Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejior Evero Thursday for the vacant head coaching position. The team interviewed Bubba Ventrone, its own special teams coordinator, on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Colts are expected to interview Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Friday, and meet Saturday with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the team’s search to fill the void created with the Nov. 7 firing of Frank Reich could include as many as 10 candidates.

General manager Chris Ballard, who’s spearheading the interview process, stressed it will be “thorough.’’

“I don’t care if it takes to mid-February to hire the head coach,’’ he said. “It’s about getting it right.’’

Along with Ventrone, Evero, Morris, Johnson and Steichen, the Colts are expected to interview Jeff Saturday, who replaced Reich on an interim basis, and Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

And no one should dismiss the team’s interest in Jim Harbaugh. The former Colts’ quarterback and Ring of Honor member has built a powerhouse at the University of Michigan, but prior to that had a successful stint as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

It’s believed Harbaugh has an interest in returning to the NFL, under the right circumstances.

Evero, 42, was the Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2022 after spending the previous four seasons with the Rams. He was the Rams’ secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021 and played a part in their Super Bowl LVI victory over Cincinnati.

Despite the Broncos suffering through a 5-12 season, Evero’s defense ranked seventh in yards, 10th against the run, 12th against the pass and tied-14th in scoring.

