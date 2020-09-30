Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 27: Xavier Rhodes #27 of the Indianapolis Colts makes an interception intended for Lawrence Cager #86 of the New York Jets during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Rhodes had two interceptions, including one returned 44 yards for a touchdown on the opening drive, in the Colts’ 36-7 win against the New York Jets. Rhodes’ second interception came in the endzone with the Jets threatening to score. He added a solo tackle and two passes defensed.

Rhodes, signed as a free agent from the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason, has started all three games for the Colts. He’s tied for the league lead with two interceptions and has 3 solo tackles and 3 passes defensed on the year.

Rhodes is the first Colts player to earn AFC Player of the Week honors this season and is the first cornerback to win the award for Indy since Darius Butler in 2015.

It’s the second Player of the Week honor for Rhodes, who last won in 2016 with the Vikings.

The Colts defense currently ranks first in total defense (225.3 yards per game), first in pass defense (132.0 yards per game) and fourth in rush defense (93.3 yards per game).