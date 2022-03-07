INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have taken a step toward boosting diversity in the coaching ranks in honor of their Super Bowl-winning head coach.

The team has created the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship and will hire two qualified candidates – one on offense, one on defense – for the upcoming season. Candidates will be interviewed and evaluated by a selection committee that includes Dungy, the Irsay family, general manager Chris Ballard, coach Frank Reich and other members of the coaching staff and football operations team.

“I am thrilled that the Colts are seeking to help build diversity and inclusion in NFL coaching by launching this Diversity Fellowship program,’’ Dungy said in a team release. “It’s a tremendous honor for me to be identified with the program. I applaud the Irsay family and the organization for taking this proactive step, and I hope it encourages other teams to look for ways to promote equal opportunities in the coaching ranks.’’

Dungy is the winningest coach in Colts’ history (92-33 from 2002-08) and became the first Black head coach to lead his team to a Super Bowl championship when Indy defeated the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI after the 2006 season. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2016 and is a member of the Colts’ Ring of Honor.

“We’re humbled and honored that Tony Dungy’s trailblazing accomplishments are also a part of our rich Colts’ history, but none of us can afford to rest on our laurels when it comes to advancing fairness and opportunity in the NFL’s coaching ranks,’’ owner Jim Irsay said.

The team also will continue filling coaching positions through the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, which provides opportunities during minicamps, offseason workout programs and training camp

