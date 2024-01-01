INDIANAPOLIS – The thundering music in the adjacent locker room in the belly of Lucas Oil Stadium served as an appropriate backdrop to what had occurred on the playing field Sunday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Colts were thoroughly enjoying themselves and the 23-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Everyone understood what it meant. Handle the Houston Texans Saturday night and they’re guaranteed the franchise’s first postseason appearance since 2020. The team’s first AFC South title since 2014 also remained a possibility.

Shane Steichen was part of the post-game rowdiness.

A video posted by Colts.com offered a glimpse behind his all-ball veneer. Steichen thrust a fist in the air and delivered an emotional message to his captive audience.

Hey, great win. Great win, right? We got the first thing done and that’s getting this win, right? We did it together and it took all four quarters. Next week, it’s (expletive) on so we’ve got to have our very best week, our very best week of preparation.

As he met the media a few minutes later, Steichen’s satisfaction with his team’s sixth win in eight games remained, but the coach was a bit muted.

“Any time you win in this league, it’s good,’’ he said.

But his mind already had shifted to the next and most significant obstacle.

“We’ve got to go on to Houston now,’’ he said.

That’s the approach of virtually every head coach in the NFL. The schedule doesn’t allow too much time to savor wins or dwell on losses.

Most coaches allow players the proverbial 24-hour window to deal with whatever unfolded on any given Sunday.

Steichen was asked if he would take time to enjoy the win over the Raiders.

“None,’’ he said. “Zero time to enjoy this win.’’

He thought about it, and readjusted his timeline.

“I mean, I might enjoy it for an hour or so, but that’s it,’’ he said.

The players have gravitated to Steichen’s blinders approach. It’s been instrumental in the Colts flushing the memory of last season’s 4-12-1 nightmare and maneuvering through a 2023 that’s involved suspensions, injuries and a few inconsistent performances.

They’re 9-7 and assured a winning record in Steichen’s inaugural season.

“I love the type of mentality coach brings to us,’’ rookie cornerback JuJu Brents said Monday. “It’s just like a different fire. Pardon my language, but it’s kind of like a pissed-off focus.

“Yeah, we’re happy we got a dub (win), but there’s more work to be done. We’ve got one more. You can’t ever be seduced by success.’’

Has Brents ever seen the all-business Steichen smile?

“Every once in a while you see him crack a smile,’’ the Warren Central H.S. product said, “but it’s a different vibe right now.

“It’s winning time.’’

Second-year wideout Alec Pierce agreed. His rookie experience was dulled by the firing of coaches and mounting losses, some of them historic.

“It’s truly night and day,’’ he said. “It’s been great this year to be playing for something meaningful.

“Last year was definitely different. It was a new experience not having anything to play for. You want to go out and win the game, but you’re like, ‘What’s the point?’ You win the game just because that’s what you’re supposed to do, but nothing’s going to come out of it.’’

Steichen’s influence is undeniable. He’s in position to become the fifth straight full-time head coach to direct the Colts into the postseason in his first year, joining Frank Reich, Chuck Pagano, Jim Caldwell and Tony Dungy.

Pierce believes Steichen’s sharp focus is “what you need in a coach. You need someone who’s very goal-oriented, driven, is never satisfied really.

“I think it’s kind of great because you’re going to have good days in this league and you’re going to have bad days in this league. Every day’s a new day and what you did yesterday, it doesn’t affect today.’’

Cases in point: The Colts were overwhelmed 34-14 in Cincinnati, but regrouped and manhandled Pittsburgh, 30-13. They fell flat in Atlanta 29-10, but rebounded and whipped the Raiders.

Win – or lose – and move on.

“Yeah, I believe that just because in this league it’s kind of what have you done for me lately?’’ Steichen said. “You’ve got a big win and, shoot, it doesn’t matter what we did now. That game’s over.

“What are we going to do this week? And it’s a week-to-week league and you’ve got to be ready to roll every single week.’’

Kenny Moore II update

As it turns out, Kenny Moore II was one of the Colts’ inactives against the Raiders after testing out a back injury during pregame warm-ups.

“Just couldn’t give it a go,’’ Steichen said, “but hopefully he will be good to go this week.’’

Moore injured his back in the loss at Atlanta, but participated in Wednesday’s walkthrough and was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. He did not practice Friday.