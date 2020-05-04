Colts decline Malik Hooker’s 5th year option

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 22: Malik Hooker #29 of the Indianapolis Colts against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have decided not to maximize the value of Malik Hooker’s rookie contract.

The team won’t pick up the fifth-year option for its 2017 first-round draft pick, according to multiple reports. Tuesday was the option for team’s to exercise the fifth-year option for ’17 first-round draft picks.

Hooker is due a 2020 base salary of $2.183 million in the fourth year of his initial contract, and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The fifth-year option would have cost the Colts a base salary of $6.7 million for ’21.

It’s conceivable Hooker stays on the field, is productive and convinces the Colts to offer him a long-term contract next offseason, but that likely will prove expensive.

“In ’18, Malik was coming off that injury and got better as the year went on,’’ Frank Reich said in a Monday Zoom conference call before the decision on Hooker was known. “Last year, I really felt like Malik had a really good year. Physically, I felt Malik’s presence on the field.

“Malik is not the most outgoing, bubbly personality. He’s got a lot of juice and intensity in him and I think you saw that come out last year when he was healthy, when he started playing real physical and making plays on the ball.

“So, really excited and expecting big things from him this year.’’

Even though Hooker is heading into his fourth season, he just turned 24 April 2. However, his first three seasons have been a mixture of flash and frustration.

The former Ohio State All-American has has started 34 of 36 games, including the postseason, and nine of the games 14 he’s missed came during his rookie season when he tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee against Jacksonville. Prior to that, he had recorded three interceptions and four passes defensed.

Last season, Hooker suffered a torn meniscus in week 3 against Atlanta that required surgery and forced him to miss three games. He started the last 10 games despite missing occasional practice time while dealing with hand, foot and knee issues.

“Shoot, football is football,’’ Hooker said late last season. “It’s a physical sport. You never know when the time comes and you’re injured or banged up or whatever it may be. You work to get better every day. That’s how I’ve been approaching it.

“You just control what you can control.’’

Now, the Colts only control the fourth year of Hooker’s career.

In his 34 regular-season games, the 6-1, 214-pounder has amassed 116 tackles, 7 interceptions and 11 passes defensed. He’s had at least 2 interceptions in each of his three seasons.

