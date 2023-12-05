INDIANAPOLIS – Gus Bradley’s face – the broadening smile – confirmed the enormity of what’s being added to the Indianapolis Colts defense.

Twelve games into a season that suddenly is teeming with playoff possibilities and Grover Stewart is back for the stretch drive after serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

Again, the smile.

“Well, I think it’s like here you are in this point of the season and you picked up a highly-touted free agent,’’ Bradley said Tuesday. “It just doesn’t happen very often. I’m not saying Grove is a free agent, but here he is. He’s going to add a good player to the roster and come in and play right away. Yeah, I think we’re all excited to get him back in here not only as a player but what he brings to the whole unit.’’

Stewart was suspended without pay – he forfeited roughly $3 million – following the Colts’ week 6 loss to Jacksonville. He’s been in the locker room for the last couple of weeks, but Sunday’s road test at Cincinnati will be his first opportunity to pick up where he left off.

The Colts are 7-5 – 4-2 without Stewart – and currently have one of the three AFC wild-card playoff berths in hand.

“I know he’s been the biggest cheerleader for the whole group,’’ Bradley said. “So, to get him back in the building with all of us and on the field will be great.’’

No one has ever downplayed Stewart’s importance to the defense. The best evidence is the three-year, $30.75 million extension general manager Chris Ballard gave him in November 2020.

Stewart, 30, will be a free agent at the end of the season, and the decline of the run defense in his absence reinforces his impact and probably increases his value toward another extension.

The contrasting numbers are stark:

*In the first six games with Stewart playing alongside DeForest Buckner, the run defense allowed averages of 113.5 yards per game and 3.7 per attempt.

*In six games with Bradley mixing and matching players to fill Stewart’s void, the averages balloon to 153 and 4.7, respectively.

The Colts have allowed at least 125 rushing yards eight times this season. Six have occurred in the last six games. Without Stewart.

In Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win at Tennessee, the Titans piled up 177 yards, including 102 and two touchdowns from Derrick Henry before he exited the game early in the fourth quarter with a concussion.

The run defense heads to Cincy ranked No. 26 in yards per game allowed (133.3) and No. 17 in yards per attempt (4.2).

Stewart and Buckner have formed one of the NFL’s premier tackle tandems since the Colts acquired Buckner in a 2020 trade with San Francisco. They selected Stewart in the fourth round of the 2017 draft.

“Really exciting,’’ Buckner said of Stewart’s return. “He’s definitely been a key factor for us over the years. Obviously missing him for the past six weeks has been tough on us and we have been trying to weather the storm while he’s gone.’’

Stewart addressed his suspension on his Instagram account when it occurred. He said he unknowingly ingested a substance on the NFL’s banned list.

“I was surprised and disappointed to learn I had violated the policy,’’ he posted. “I respect the integrity of the game and would never purposely put myself or the team in this kind of situation. I am responsible for what I put in my body and I should have taken the proper steps to educate myself.’’

Sack attack

Bradley’s defense is playing at a historic level in one area: sacks.

It has piled up 42 sacks in 12 games, No. 2 in the NFL to Baltimore’s 47. That’s tied for the fourth-highest total in the Indy era. The record of 46 was set in 1989 and matched in 2005.

It’s been a sack-by-committee approach. Thirteen players have at least 1 and four have at least 5.

The leaderboard: Samson Ebukam with 8, Kwity Paye with 7.5, Dayo Odeyingbo with 6.5 and Buckner with 5.5.

Those are career-best totals for Ebukam, one of Ballard’s top free-agent acquisitions in the offseason, and 2021 draft picks Paye (round 1) and Odeyingbo (round 2).

Bradley and Ballard anticipated a spread-it-around pressure group during the offseason.

“He mentioned to me to get pressure, it might be the whole group,’’ Bradley said. “He kind of had the vision that, hey, Samson could get 8-plus; Kwity, he gets his 7 or 8; everybody gets in there rather than one guy that’s got 17, 18 or something like that. He kind of had that vision of what it could look like this year. Give Nate (Ollie) credit, Matt Raich, those guys and the players. They’ve done a great job with it and affecting the quarterback. It does give you some freedom coverage-wise when you feel like you can get pressure with the front four.’’

The defense has generated 21 sacks during the four-game win streak. Against the Bengals, the Colts face an offense that’s allowed 33 sacks.

The 42 sacks are “great,’’ Bradley agreed. “But . . . we keep challenging the guys. They’re doing a great job and now it’s on to this week. We need to be able to affect the quarterback this week and keep those numbers going.’’

Ebukam and/or Paye are in position to join an elite group.

Since 1984, only nine Colts have posted at least 10 sacks in a season: Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Justin Houston, Erik Walden, Chad Bratzke, Dan Footman, Tony Bennett, Johnie Cooks and Jon Hand.

Freeney had at least 10 sacks seven times and Mathis five. Houston is the last Colt with at least 10 (11 in 2019).

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.