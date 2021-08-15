Colts’ defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus sidelined with COVID issue

Matt Eberflus, defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will be without Matt Eberflus for Sunday’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

The defensive coordinator will miss the game because of COVID-19-related issues, according to the team. Safeties coach Alan Williams will assume Eberflus’ duties.

Eberflus is the third non-player who will miss time due to COVID-19.

Coach Frank Reich missed the first portion of training camp after testing positive. He was asymptomatic and returned Aug. 2. Another staff member also missed time, although the team did not elaborate.

Four players have missed a portion of camp due to COVID-19.

Cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad opened camp on the COVID-19 list while offensive tackle Julién Davenport also was added. All have been cleared and returned to the active roster.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.