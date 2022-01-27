Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to become Bears head coach, per reports

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is leaving the team to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports.

“The Bears are working to hire Matt Eberflus as their new head coach,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the hire as well.

Eberflus has been Indy’s defensive coordinator for the past four seasons. His defense finished top 10 in scoring during three of those four years. The Colts were second in the NFL in takeaways with 33 in 2021.

This story will be updated.