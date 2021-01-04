Colts fans donate to fund honoring grandmother of Bills quarterback after Buffalo’s key win

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts needed help to get into the NFL Playoffs—and it came in the form of the team they’ll play in the first round of the postseason.

The Buffalo Bills walloped the Miami Dolphins 56-26 Sunday, giving the Colts a chance to make the playoffs if they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Colts came through, but the help from Buffalo didn’t go unnoticed.

Colts fans donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital, a cause near and dear to the heart of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. His grandmother, Patricia Allen, died in November. Less than 24 hours after her death, Allen led the Bills to a 44-34 win over Seattle.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 03: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills makes a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first quartrer at Bills Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Fans made donations to the hospital in $17 increments as a nod to Allen’s jersey number. Allen himself donated $17,000 on Nov. 13; the hospital established a special “Patricia Allen Fund” on Nov. 21, with donations going to support the hospital’s pediatric critical care team.

As donations have flooded in, the hospital re-branded the west wing of its 10th floor as the “Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing.”

Now, Colts fans have given to the cause as a way to thank Allen and the Bills for opening the door to a playoff berth.

The hospital tweeted its thanks to Colts fans Sunday night.

“Thank you for the donations #ColtsNation! Your support of the Patricia Allen Fund will help our critical care team care for our area’s most vulnerable patients, so on their behalf, thank you! The fund has now exceeded $1,050,000,” the hospital said in the tweet, which tagged the Colts, the Bills and Allen.

