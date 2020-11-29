Colts get run over by division rival Titans 45-26

Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans takes the ball in for a touchdown in the first quarter during their game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Colts team stricken by injuries and COVID-19 infections was not up for the task Sunday against the division foe Tennessee Titans.

The Titans take a one-game lead in the AFC South on a final score of 45-26.

Indianapolis had no answer for running back Derrick Henry. The NFL’s leading rusher rumbled for 178 yards and three first half touchdowns.

The Colts’ defense sorely missed linemen DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry, who missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Indy reached the endzone on each of their first two drives, but after left tackle Anthony Castonzo exited the game with a knee injury, the offense ended their next five possessions with a punt.

Castonzo wasn’t the only offensive lineman the Colts were forced to play without. Pro bowl center Ryan Kelly missed the game with a neck injury.

Running back Jonathan Taylor also missed the game after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

