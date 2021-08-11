Colts’ Head Coach Reich, GM Ballard sign extensions through 2026 season

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 13: Owner Jim Irsay, head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard of the Indianapolis Colts pose for a photo during the press conference introducing head coach Frank Reich at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 13, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

WESTFIELD, Ind.– The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday that Head Coach Frank Reich and General Manager Chris Ballard signed contract extensions to stay with the team through the 2026 season.

“In Chris Ballard and Frank Reich, we have as great a general manager – head coach combination as there is in the NFL, and I can’t tell you how proud I am to have them leading our franchise,” said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. “I truly believe this football team is on the doorstep of great things, and that’s because of the culture both have cultivated in their time with the Horseshoe. Whether we are marching toward the playoffs or facing adversity, whether we are building our roster or making a difference in the community, we have the ideal leaders in Chris and Frank.”

Ballard was hired as GM in January of 2017, and Reich was hired in February of 2018.

In four seasons with Ballard at the helm, Indianapolis has registered two double-digit win seasons (11-5 in 2020 and 10-6 in 2018) and two playoff appearances (2020 and 2018).

Reich has led the Colts to the playoffs in two of his first three seasons at the helm and ranks tied for fourth in winning percentage among NFL head coaches who were hired since 2018.