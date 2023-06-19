INDIANAPOLIS – All’s quiet with the Indianapolis Colts.

And it will remain that way until general manager Chris Ballard signs the team’s final three draft picks – quarterback Anthony Richardson, cornerback JuJu Brents and offensive tackle Blake Freeland – and the NFL announces the appropriate discipline for cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr., who’s under investigation for violating the league’s gambling policy.

The Colts and the rest of the NFL have entered that window on the calendar bracketed by the end of mandatory minicamps and the start of training camps in late July.

Relax and enjoy the lull, because when camp opens, it’s a long journey to Las Vegas, site of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

“I thought we had a good offseason,’’ first-year coach Shane Steichen said last Wednesday as he ended minicamp a day early. “Good start, good foundation of what we are trying to get done here.

“Then, training camp will be here before we know it and we’ll be ready to roll.’’

We offered a pre-OTAs look at five significant areas of interest, and feel obliged to bring you a post-OTA update. The media was allowed to watch five full-team practices and two rookie minicamp workouts, so the observations are from a relatively small sample size.

Quarterback rotation:

As expected Richardson and Gardner Minshew II shared first-team reps. We won’t bother haggling over which one got the most work with the starting group, but will point out each enjoyed highs and lows throwing the football.

The biggest takeaway was Richardson’s presence on the field and with the media.

“I’m just here so I don’t get fined.“

Epic.

Whether Richardson’s able to become the face of the franchise the team needs him to be hinges on his on-field development. You know, harness the big arm and become much more efficient throwing the football. He also must fully grasp Steichen’s playbook, which includes the blocking schemes.

Once camp begins, Steichen and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter must determine which quarterback is on track to be the starter for the Sept. 10 opener against Jacksonville. It’s doubtful they’ll make a decision until deep into the preseason, but if the plan is to get Richardson up to speed and ready for the Jaguars, give him the bulk of the first-team reps.

The quarterback rotation at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield will speak volumes.

“I guess it’s whenever coach Steichen feels like I’m ready to be out there (and) he’s confident I know the stuff, confident I can lead the team and confident I can win NFL games,’’ Richardson said.

Shaq update:

There was no update on the status of linebacker Shaquille Leonard. He’s roughly eight months removed from a second surgery on his back.

“He’s progressing well,’’ Steichen said in late May. “Again, I don’t have a timetable right now for you, but he’s progressing well. He’s doing a nice job.’’

Leonard didn’t participate in any of the Colts’ on-field drills, but it’s fair to assume he’s working his tail off with the rehabilitation staff.

It would have been somewhat reassuring if he had done something during OTAs and the minicamp. Remember, he was limited to three games and 74 snaps last season by his back issue.

Everyone’s anxiety will be eased if Leonard has recovered to the point he’s cleared to practice at the start of training camp. If he’s still in rehab mode and opens camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) for a second straight summer, feel free to worry.

More medical matters:

Leonard had plenty of company in the watch-only group during the offseason.

We’ll miss some names, but among prominent veterans held out of work were running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle), defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis (torn patellar tendon), punter Rigoberto Sanchez (Achilles), wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (hip) and tight ends Jelani Woods (hamstring) and Drew Ogletree (knee).

Taylor is optimistic he’ll be ready for the start of camp after undergoing “clean-up’’ surgery on his right ankle, and Sanchez is doing some punting after tearing his right Achilles tendon while running sprints in last summer’s camp.

The injury issue was magnified as several rookies missed invaluable work: wideout Josh Downs (knee), tight end Will Mallory (foot/ankle) and cornerbacks JuJu Brents (wrist) and Darius Rush (hamstring). Brents was expected to be held out until camp after undergoing wrist surgery.

The Colts suffered one significant loss when fifth-round pick/safety rookie Daniel Scott suffered a torn ACL. He was expected to add depth to the position and be a strong contributor on special teams.

Offensive line:

What you saw is what they’ve got. Management decided to stick with the same starting group that finished last season: left tackle Bernhard Raimann, left guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly, right guard Will Fries and right tackle Braden Smith. The Colts added tackles Blake Freeland in round 5 and Jake Witt in round 7. Look for Freeland to be the swing tackle.

It’s apparent the team believes the addition of o-line coaches Tony Sparano Jr. and assistant Chris Watt will get this group back to playing at its previous high level after a subpar ’22 under Chris Strausser.

We’re just a little concerned.

Nothing substantial could be gleaned from work in the offseason. Technique and fundamentals were stressed in the non-contact environment. It’s impossible to gauge the veracity of the offensive and defensive lines until the pads are on in camp.

Cornerback:

We were concerned with the depth of this group heading into OTAs, and that was exacerbated by Rodgers’ pending discipline. The 2020 sixth-round pick was projected to start, perhaps alongside Brents.

No one should be surprised if Rodgers is hit with an indefinite suspension.

His situation probably guarantees coordinator Gus Bradley will rely on a young group.

There’s still seven-year vet Kenny Moore II, but he spent a ton of time working out of his normal slot position during OTAs and minicamp.

In line for significant reps on the outside are Brents, Rush, Dallis Flowers, Tony Brown and Darrell Baker Jr. Brents and Rush are rookies. Flowers, Brown and Baker share five career starts.

We’re in favor of signing a veteran corner prior to camp just to boost the experience factor. But it’s not our call.

Extension(s) coming?:

We added this one. Taylor and Pittman are in line for extensions, and each has a strong case.

Pittman address his situation early in the offseason.

“There might have been a couple of talks here and there,’’ he said in April. “Just leave that to my agent because that’s what I pay him to do. I don’t want anything to do with those. I just want to play.

“I think that happens naturally with performance, right? And if it doesn’t happen this year, that’s no big deal. It’ll happen eventually, right?’’

Taylor was more direct when the subject was broached last week. He mentioned the devaluing of running backs in the NFL over the past several seasons, but hoped the Colts appreciated what he’s done for the franchise since they selected him in the second round in 2020.

“Hopefully they can see the value. Hopefully we can explain the value, not that it needs explanation,’’ Taylor said. “We just want to be here to help the team win, to help the community, and uplift the community.

“First season after I got drafted, I’m like, ‘I want to retire a Colt.’ . . . You look at the past and guys who have shown their value on and off the field tend to stay here. We’ll see where things go, but it’s kind on them right now.’’

