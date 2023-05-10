INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are headed overseas.

The Colts will face the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 12 as part of the NFL’s International Series. The game falls during Week 10 at Frankfurt Stadium.

The team made the announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter.

It’s just the second time the Colts have been involved in an international game in the regular season, and the fifth time overall.

On Oct. 2, 2016, the Andrew Luck-led Colts dropped a 30-27 decision to Blake Bortles and the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

The Colts’ other international experiences came during the preseason: versus Buffalo in Toronto in 2010, against Atlanta in Tokyo in 2005 and versus Pittsburgh in Mexico City in 2000.

The NFL launched its International Series October 2007 with the New York Giants edging the Miami Dolphins 13-10 in London’s Wembley Stadium.

The Colts are coming off a 4-12-1 season, but optimism surrounds the franchise after it selected quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the April 27 draft. That came on the heels of the franchise replacing Frank Reich with first-year head coach Shane Steichen.

The NFL will announce the remainder of the 2023 schedule Thursday night.