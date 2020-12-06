Colts hold on to beat Texans 26-20

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans fumbles the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans 26-20 Sunday thanks to an impressive second half defensive performance.

The only points scored after halftime came when Justin Houston sacked Deshaun Watson in the endzone for a safety.

Still, the game remained dramatic until the very end. On Houston’s final possession, Deshaun Watson drove the Texans to Indianapolis’ 2 yard-line with a chance to take the lead. But on second down, Houston fumbled the quarterback-center exchange. Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. dove on the football with 1:22 left, sealing the game for Indianapolis.

The first half had the looks of a shootout.

Receiver T.Y. Hilton continued his dominance over the Texans, putting the first points on the scoreboard in the form of a 21-yard touchdown reception. Hilton topped 100 yards in the first half — his first 100-yard performance since December 23, 2018. The Ghost finished with 8 catches for 110 yards and 1 TD.

Running backs Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor both found pay dirt with first half touchdowns, and a Rodrigo Blankenship field goal gave the Colts a 24-20 lead by the break.

Taylor had perhaps his best game as a pro with 91 yards on 13 carries and 3 catches for 44 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown reception on fourth down.

Despite the absence of his left tackle Anthony Castonzo, Philip Rivers played well, completing 27 of 35 passes for 285 yards, 2 TDs and no interceptions.

In contrast to their strong finish, Indianapolis’ defense got off to another slow start. Deshaun Watson and David Johnson each ran in first half touchdowns, and Ka’imi Fairbairn knocked through two of his three field goal attempts.

But the second half belonged to the Colts. Matt Eberflus’ unit forced two punts, recorded a safety, intercepted Watson and recovered the game-deciding fumble.

Cornerback Kenny Moore played lights out with 8 total tackles, three passes defended and an interception in which he wrestled the ball away from receiver Brandin Cooks.

Up front, the Colts were thrilled to have defensive tackle DeForest Buckner back after he missed last week’s game on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buckner recorded 4 total tackles, including 2 for a loss, and kept the pressure on Watson with 3 quarterback hits.

Indianapolis advances to 8-4 and are now in a tie with the Tennessee Titans, who fell to 8-4 Sunday after losing to the Cleveland Browns. Tennessee holds the tie-breaker for division lead through their divisional record.

