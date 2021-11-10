Colts hope offensive strengths can overcome Jaguars stout front

INDIANAPOLIS – With three wins in the last four weeks, the Colts are among the hottest teams in the NFL. Their opponents this Sunday, the Jaguars, have also found something good as of late, going 2-1 after an 0-5 start.

As the Colts see it, there’s no secret to their AFC South rivals’ success.

“Their d-line definitely spearheads what they do,” points out quarterback Carson Wentz. “They like to get after it. I think it’ll be a really fun matchup for our o-line.”

“Very disruptive, good mix of coverages,” adds head coach Frank Reich. “Everyone knows we respect this team. We’ve had good battles with this team in the time we’ve been here. A lot of respect for them coming in.”

The Jaguars defense certainly turned some heads last week in particular, holding the Bills to just a pair of field goals in a 9-6 win. The Colts offense has been just as dominant over the last four weeks though, averaging more than 34 points per game, the best mark in the NFL.

“The biggest thing is the improvement in the Red Zone,” explains Reich. “We started out the year, as everyone knows, atrocious in the Red Zone, and then in the last number of weeks, we’ve just been really good in the Red Zone.”

“There’s a lotta things that go into it,” continues Wentz, on the offensive success. “We’re big on third downs here. Are we able to stay on the field and covnert?

“At the end of the day, are you putting up a lot of points? That’s what you’re trying to do every time you go out there, and we gotta keep staying on that.”

Riding a streak of four-straight games scoring 30 points or more, the Colts are looking for a fifth-straight at 30+ for the first time in 16 years, since 2005. Kickoff against the Jaguars is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.