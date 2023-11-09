FRANKFURT, Germany — The Indianapolis Colts are getting ready to face off against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany, and FOX59/CBS4 is bringing all the action to you stateside.

FOX59/CBS4 Sports Anchor Chris Hagan is traveling with the team to Germany to bring viewers an inside look at how the team prepares for an overseas NFL game.

First, Hagan took a trip from our hometown of Indianapolis to Germany (by way of Chicago). Alongside his trusty sidekick Brett, the sports anchor documented his various flights and travel journey. That video can be seen below:

Once in Germany, Hagan decided to stop and enjoy the local cuisine. Despite being a picky eater, Hagan was excited to try some authentic German food.

Before his culinary journey, Hagan spoke with Colts offensive lineman and Austrian native Bernhard Raimann for advice on what to try.

At Raimann’s suggestion, Hagan indulged in Wienerschnitzel and bratwurst. For full coverage of that authentic German meal, watch below:

Speaking of Raimann, the Colts’ trip to Germany is serving as a sort of homecoming for the offensive lineman.

Raimann’s hometown is Steinbrunn, Austria, which is approximately 390 miles southwest of Frankfurt.

Hagan ended up speaking with Raimann before the team’s flight overseas took off, brushing up on Bavarian culture and speaking on how unique the opportunity is to play in front of his family.

For the full breakdown of Raimann’s “once-in-a-lifetime” trip, click here or watch the video attached to the top of this article.