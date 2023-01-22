INDIANAPOLIS – A day after his season ended, Mike Kakfa still was at work.

The New York Giants’ offensive coordinator interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday for their vacant head coaching position.

Kafka, 35, just completed his first season as the Giants’ offensive coordinator and was instrumental in the team’s solid season.

New York earned a wild-card playoff berth and opened with a 34-31 win at Minnesota before being overwhelmed 38-7 at Philadelphia Saturday night. The Giants finished 9-7-1 after a 4-13 record in 2021, and the resurgence of quarterback Daniel Jones in Kafka’s offense was a significant reason.

The offense finished No. 18 in total yards (333.9) and tied-No. 15 in points (21.5) this season after finishing No. 31 a year ago in yards (287.3) and scoring (15.2). Jones set career highs with 3,205 yards, a 92.5 passer rating, 67.% completion rate and 6.8 yards per attempt.

Kafka’s coaching career began with Kansas City in 2017 as an offensive quality control assistant. He worked with the Chiefs’ quarterbacks from 2018-21 before joining the Giants.

He was a fourth-round draft pick of Philadelphia in 2010 who would appear in four games and attempt just 16 passes.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.