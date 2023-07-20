Colts released new alternate uniforms for 2023 season; Will debut against the Cleveland Browns

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have joined the trend of NFL teams announcing throwback and alternate uniforms for the upcoming 2023 season.

The Colts revealed its new “Indiana Nights” alternate uniform Thursday. The team will first wear the alternate uniforms at the home game on Oct. 22 against the Cleveland Browns. The Colts will also wear the uniform for select games in future seasons.

The alternate uniforms will have the following features:

Helmets – For the first time in team history, the team will wear black helmets featuring a heather blue stripe and 3D bumpers on the front and back.

Blue Heather Material – The blue color remains and is infused with depth and texture via a “heather style,” the first of its kind in the NFL. Colts “Indiana” C Logo – The outline of Indiana is carved out of the “C” from the Colts’ word mark to honor the home state and community.

Classic Numbers and Black Trim – The jersey numbers will remain in the classic style. The uniform will also feature black trim around the numbers, sleeves and body.

Two Horizontal Stripes – The stripes provide a visual impact by laying across the shoulder pads.

Official Indiana Nights gear is now available at Colts Team Shop online or at the Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium, located at 500 S. Capitol Ave. in Indianapolis.