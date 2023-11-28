INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor’s tumultuous season has encountered another speed bump.

The Indianapolis Colts’ standout running back will undergo thumb surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles, owner Jim Irsay told The Athletic’s James Boyd. The team hopes Taylor will miss only 2-3 weeks.

Taylor suffered the injury during Sunday’s 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played the entire second half but experienced pain in the thumb after the game.

Evaluations determined surgery was required and might allow him to return this season.

“Hopefully it’s only two weeks, but time will tell,’’ Irsay told The Athletic. “There’s just not a lot of confidence in controlling (the football) and the hand strength at this point, so the decision has been made to move forward in that direction.’’

Irsay said Dr. Steven S. Shin, an orthopedic hand surgeon, will handle the surgery.

The Colts take a 6-5 record and a three-game winning streak to Nashville Sunday for an AFC South meeting with the Tennessee Titans. Zack Moss, who was the team’s starting running back as Taylor missed the first four games of the season, will assume the No. 1 role.

The thumb surgery is Taylor’s second procedure in 11 months. He underwent surgery on his right ankle in January that resulted in him missing the entirety of the Colts’ offseason work and training camp. That coincided with Taylor seeking a contract extension and demanding a trade during camp when that didn’t materialize.

The Colts and Taylor agreed on a three-year, $42 million extension Oct. 7.

Since returning for the week 5 game against Tennessee, Taylor has rushed 100 times for 414 yards and four TDs and caught 16 passes for 137 yards and one TD.

He had arguably his best game against the Buccaneers: 91 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Now, the football and the Colts’ offensive fortunes are back in Moss’ hands.

Despite assuming a complementary role since Taylor’s return, he ranks No. 10 in the league in rushing with a team-best and career-high 672 yards and five TDs.

Against the Bucs, Moss rushed eight times for 55 yards.

“Zack’s done a really nice job with the ball in his hands, in protection, in the route-running phase, catching the ball out of the backfield,’’ offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said Tuesday. “Zack’s kind of shown this year he can do a lot of different things.

“He’s done a nice job with it. He’s a guy we depend on, we rely on. Excited for the success he’s had this year and looking forward to having more.’’

Moss capitalized as Taylor missed the first four games of the season.

He missed the season-opening loss to Jacksonville while recovering from a broken right forearm, then settled in as the Colts’ feature back. In his first four games, Moss piled up 445 yards and three touchdowns on 89 attempts. He generated 122 yards in the week 3 overtime win at Baltimore and had a career-high 165 yards in the week 5 win over the Titans.

With Moss and Taylor forming a productive tandem in the backfield, the Colts’ run game ranks No. 11 in yards per game (121.4) and No. 14 in yards per attempt (4.3).

“The running back room, those guys have been playing really good ball,’’ Cooter said.

