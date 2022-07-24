INDIANAPOLIS – One possible distraction has been avoided as the Indianapolis Colts prepare for training camp.

Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II, who is seeking a contract extension, will report Tuesday to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield with the rest of the veterans, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. IndyStar.com was first to report the news.

Moore’s status for camp had been in question since he opted not to participate in portions of the Colts’ voluntary offseason workouts. He was on hand for the mandatory minicamp in mid-June, but missed most of the on-field work for “precautionary’’ reasons, according to Frank Reich.

“Just trying to take it day-by-day,’’ Moore said in June. “We all know there’s a business side to it.’’

Avoiding the voluntary work, he added, was “part of the process. This is what we all sign up for. Sooner or later every player will come to grips (with) everything that’s going on as far as value and all that stuff.

“At the end of the day, I want to play football.’’

Moore is seeking a new contract to address the four-year, $33 million extension he signed in June 2019. At the time, it made him the NFL’s highest-paid nickel cornerback. Now, his $8.35 million average ranks 27th among all cornerbacks.

Moore is under contract through 2023 and teams are not in the habit of redoing a player’s deal with two years remaining.

