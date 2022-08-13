INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are kicking off their preseason in Buffalo this weekend, but the team will bring the excitement back home to Lucas Oil Stadium next weekend.

It’s hard to believe football season is already right around the corner, but the excitement couldn’t be higher.

“It’s crazy,” said Stephanie Pemberton, Vice President of Marketing for the Indianapolis Colts.

“It always feels like it sneaks up a little bit. You get done with football season and you think, ‘oh we’ve got several months here, we’ve got a lot of time to prepare and get ready.’ Then all of a sudden it’s here. And training camp starts and you’re a month out.”

And this year’s energy at training camp has been top notch, Pemberton said.

“We’ve seen a growth in our attendance out of training camp from last year,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot of excitement from fans. We’ve got two of our home games that are already sold out this year. The Chiefs and the Steelers games. Lots of excitement in Colts nation.”

The Colts take on the Buffalo Bills at 4 p.m. on Saturday. They return to Lucas Oil Stadium next weekend for a 1 p.m. preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

Fans are excited to see their favorite players return to the field, but also excited to see some new faces.

“Obviously Matt Ryan being one of those,” Pemberton said. “So there’s a lot of excitement, a lot of buzz that’s happening.”

Pemberton said she has heard quite a bit about about Matt Ryan’s addition to the team, adding that he brings a positive energy to the team and Colts community.

“We knew coming in here that he is just an overall great guy, just a great community guy,” she said. “And I think he’s also just a great locker room guy. [He is] going to have amazing leadership for this team and I know there’s a lot of respect in the locker room for him. He’s had an amazing career coming here into Indy. So really excited to see him in that blue uniform here and excited to see what we do this season.”

While the Colts are on the road this weekend, fans will have the chance to have a special celebration for their first preseason home game next weekend. Next weekend’s game against the Lions is Family Day.

Pemberton said children and their families will be invited down onto the field next weekend after the game. Kids can check out the field after the game, and enjoy some activities in “Touchdown Town” before the game.

You can catch the Colts and Bills game on air, online and on the FOX59 News app starting at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.