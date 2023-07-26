WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts kick off training camp Wednesday in Westfield.

Players reported to Westfield Grand Park Sports Complex on Tuesday. They’ll hold their first public practice from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Training camp gives fans their first chance to see players in action, but they can also get autographs and test their football skills.

“Colts City” will be open throughout camp, giving kids and families interactive experiences suitable for all ages. Fans will find the Play 60 Field, Colts in Motion traveling museum, photo opportunities and more. You can get a Colts City Pass here.

Training camp tickets are free, but fans have to go to the Colts website to get them. Four practices—July 28, July 29, Aug. 16 and Aug. 17—are already sold out.

Parking costs $5 and is available in Lots E and G. Lots F and C will have parking available on select days. You can reserve a parking spot in advance.

In the event of inclement weather, the team will practice inside the Grand Park Events Center. Due to capacity limits, only a limited number of fans will be able to watch those practices.

Fans should also know that Colts City concessions and the Colts Pro Shop will operate on a cashless basis, meaning only credit and debit cards will be accepted. Fans will also have to follow the NFL’s “clear bag policy.”