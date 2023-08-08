INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are planning quite the party before the NFL season kicks off—and some legendary musical acts will join in on the fun.

The 2023 Colts Kickoff Concert on Sept. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium is free and open to the public. Music legends Stephen Stills (Crosby, Stills & Nash), Ann Wilson (Heart) and Peter Wolf (J. Geils Band) have been added to the Jim Irsay Band lineup.

They’ll join other performers:

Kenny Aronoff, drums (Paul McCartney, John Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan)

Billy Branch, harmonica (three-time Grammy nominee)

Tom Bukovac, guitar (played on more than 700 albums with major artists)

Mike Mills, bass & vocals (founding member of R.E.M.)

Danny Nucci, guitar, saxophone & vocals (actor, Titanic, The Rock)

Michael Ramos, keyboards (Mellencamp, Patti Griffin, Paul Simon)

Carmella Ramsey, violin, mandolin & vocals (Reba McEntire, John Hiatt, Olivia Newton-John)

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, guitar & vocals (five-time Grammy nominee)

Mike Wanchic, guitar (Mellencamp)

Along with the band, the evening will feature famed illusionist Criss Angel.

Fans will also have the chance to see pieces from Irsay’s world-famous collection of music and pop culture memorabilia, along with exhibits celebrating 40 years of the Colts in Indianapolis.

To reserve a ticket, visit the Colts website or the Jim Irsay Collection website. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The gates open at 4 p.m., with the concert scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

The team kicks off the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 10, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.