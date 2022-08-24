INDIANAPOLIS – Kwity Paye avoided a significant injury.

The Indianapolis Colts’ 2021 first-round draft pick suffered a bone bruise to his left leg and is expected to be fine, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. ESPN’s Stephen Holder was first to report the news.

The team initially announced its starting defensive end suffered a knee injury during Wednesday’s practice, but the severity wasn’t immediately known.

Paye went down during team drills and remained on the ground for a few minutes as trainers tended to him. He got up and limped to the sideline where trainers again looked at his left leg.

Paye watched the remainder of practice with a wrap on his left calf instead of being taken to the locker room.

The Colts are expecting Paye to be an integral part of Gus Bradley’s defense. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie and finished with 32 tackles, 4 sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

Paye and free-agent acquisition Yannick Ngakoue are expected to be the outside pass-rush threats for Bradley.

The team has suffered two significant injuries recently. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez tore his right Achilles in practice Tuesday while rookie tight end Drew Ogletree suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.

