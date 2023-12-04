INDIANAPOLIS – We’re talking sneaky with Kylen Granson. And snakes.

First, the reptiles.

As the Indianapolis Colts’ veteran linebacker sat down for a Monday afternoon Zoom session with the local media, two aquarian tanks were positioned on the back wall, and impossible to miss.

What are your critters of choice?

In one tank was Granson’s python.

“Basket the Ball python,’’ he said.

It’ll grow to nearly 6 feet.

In the other, a Mexican black king snake.

“Jefe,’’ Granson said, noting that’s Spanish for ‘boss.’

At some point, Jefe might reach 5 feet in length.

So, Granson will need bigger tanks.

“I recently went to a reptile expo,’’ he said. “I’m a big fan of critters – reptiles, insects, some falcons – so I added these to my collection.’’

That wasn’t the reason the media was chatting with Granson less than 24 hours after the Colts stretched their winning streak to four and pushed their record to 7-5 with a 31-28 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Instead, it was his sneaky contributions in a victory that further reinforced Indy’s pursuit of its first playoff berth since 2020.

There was:

executing his role to perfection late in the second quarter by sneaking down the right side and pulling in a 46-yard completion on a nifty flea flicker that involved four players handling the football – five if you add center Ryan Kelly – including Gardner Minshew II twice.

converting a fourth-and-2 in the third quarter on a Jet sweep. It was just Granson’s second career rushing attempt, and the first that gained positive yardage.

“We have inventories of trick plays we’ve had for years in the bag,’’ Shane Steichen said. “We kind of practice them and try to get ‘em oiled up.’’

The intention was to roll out the flea flicker against New England in the week 10 meeting in Frankfurt, Germany.

The name? Germany, of course.

Steichen dialed up the play against the Patriots early in the fourth quarter after Isaiah McKenzie’s 42-yard kickoff return gave the Colts a first-and-10 at their 47.

“We didn’t get the look for it, so we had to kill to a run play,’’ he said.

They got the look against the Titans. First-and-10 at the Indy 48. Colts trailing 17-10.

“There is a time and place, absolutely,’’ Steichen said. “Hit it for a big one.’’

Granson was lined up off the line to the right with Alec Pierce further outside. McKenzie was to Pierce’s right, a step behind.

As Minshew took the snap from Kelly, McKenzie flowed back and to the left. Minshew pitched the football to Zack Moss, who headed right and flipped the ball to McKenzie. McKenzie gave Minshew an underhand flip, and Minshew then delivered a pass to Granson, who was wide open down the right sideline.

Everyone did his job.

Steichen mentioned “landmarks’’ that had to be hit on each phase of the explosive play.

“The footwork from the pitch to Zack, his landmark on his path to where he gets it, the pitch to Isaiah, his timing of it,’’ he said.

Michael Pittman Jr. and left guard Quenton Nelson were responsible for sealing the backside protection.

Granson’s most difficult task was waiting. He had to sell a block attempt until it was time to leak downfield. That allowed him to get behind linebacker Jack Gibbens and cornerback Roger McCreary.

“There’s anxiety because it’s a long-developing play,’’ Granson said. “At the very beginning, like, ‘All right, don’t go too early, don’t go too early. But don’t go too late.’ Patience and letting the play develop.

“But the timing worked out perfectly. Hit a big shot, got down into the red zone.’’

Granson’s career-long reception didn’t result in points – Minshew lost a fumble on third-and-goal at the 5 – but it was another example of Steichen and coordinator Jim Bob Cooter possessing aggressive and creative tendencies.

In the third quarter, the Colts faced a fourth-and-2 at the Tennessee 41. Granson converted with a 2-yard sweep to the right.

Steichen used an unbalanced line – right tackle Blake Freeland moved outside of left tackle Bernhard Raimann – that involved tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree being positioned next to right guard Will Fries.

Was Granson concerned the play required him to run away from Freeland, Raimann and Nelson?

“Have you seen Mo and Drew?’’ Granson said with a laugh. “They’re huge. They’re pretty much tackles who can run fast.

“I had more confidence than anything in my boys Mo and Drew to take care of me on the edge.’’

The fourth-down conversion was part of a mammoth 19-play drive that consumed 10 minutes, 3 seconds and led to Matt Gay’s 23-yard field goal.

In the week 12 win over Tampa Bay, it was Alie-Cox on the business end of one of Steichen’s gadget plays.

On fourth-and-1 at the Bucs 49 with 9 minutes remaining and the Colts ahead 20-17, the Colts went to a “heavy’’ formation that included linebacker Zaire Franklin lining up at fullback. Minshew faked a handoff to Jonathan Taylor and lofted a pass to a wide-open Alie-Cox for 30 yards. Three plays later, Taylor gave the Colts a 27-17 lead with a 1-yard TD.

Earlier in the game, Pittman benefitted from misdirection on fourth-and-1. He drifted unnoticed to the left for a 24-yard reception.

“We make sure to spread the love,’’ Granson said. “Everybody’s got their own little thing. Mo had his. I got mine.

“It’s by committee. We kind of divvy it up.’’

